Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – Brampton Brick Limited (TSX: BBL.A) (“BBL“) announced that it has today filed articles of amalgamation with the Director under the Ontario Business Corporations Act to effect the amalgamation of BBL and BBL Acquisitions Inc. (“Acquisitions“) (the “Amalgamation“), with the corporation continuing from the Amalgamation known as “Brampton Brick Limited” (“Amalco“), as described in BBL’s management information circular dated May 10, 2021 provided in connection with the special meeting of shareholders of BBL held on June 14, 2021.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brampton Brick Limited Amalgamates with BBL Acquisitions Inc. Back to video

The Amalgamation was the second-step transaction referred to in BBL’s and Acquisition’s joint press releases of March 22, 2021 and June 14, 2021.

Every holder of Class A Subordinate Voting shares (“Class A Shares“) of BBL [TSX: BBL.A] (other than Class A Shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by any shareholder of BBL who has validly exercised his right to dissent pursuant to Section 185 of the Ontario Business Corporations Act) will receive a redeemable preferred share of Amalco, which will be redeemed by Amalco at a price of $12 per share. Upon the Amalgamation, the Class A Shares and Class B Multiple voting shares in the capital of BBL beneficially owned by Acquisitions were cancelled.