Patented Medicine Prices Review Board Risks Harming the Health of Canadians by Reducing Access to New Medicines

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – On June 21, Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) submitted six recommendations to the federal government as part of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board’s (PMPRB) Guideline Monitoring and Evaluation Plan consultations. IMC firmly maintains that industry is prepared to consult and collaborate with governments with a view to protecting the health of Canadians.

Regulatory amendments to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB), Canada’s drug pricing ceiling regulator are set to be implemented on July 1. These severe changes will impede R&D investment in Canada’s biopharmaceutical sector and reduce access to new medicines for Canadians. PMPRB’s reforms have prompted concern.

Ahead of the planned implementation of these reforms, the PMPRB is proposing a Guideline Monitoring and Evaluation Plan (GMEP) to assess the impact of its amendments. IMC contends that it is premature to implement an evaluation framework when there is still a marked need for PMPRB to consult with its stakeholders on its approach to reforms.