Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) announces the Audited Annual Financial Statements and the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended January 31, 2021 have been filed on SEDAR and are available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm. Please complete the area on that page to request a copy sent by regular mail. The mailing information provided will be used for that purpose only.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Annual Reports Posted Back to video

The Company’s 20-F Report for the year ended January 31, 2021 has been filed on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/ and is available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm.

Also, the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company’s office on Thursday, July 8th, at 1:30 pm. The notice and information circular have been posted on SEDAR.