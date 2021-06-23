CSE Bulletin: New Listing - S2 Minerals Inc. (STWO)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 23 juin/June 2021) The common shares of S2 Minerals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

S2 Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company and holds the Sandy Lake project in Ontario. The Sandy Lake project comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. S2 beneficially holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 137,000 acres, and holds a 50.1% interest in the approximately 15,000 acres of the “Weebigee Joint Venture” claims and a 50% interest in a further 15,000 acres of the Southern Block claims in joint ventures with Goldeye Explorations Limited, now part of Treasury Metals Inc. It is expected that over time, S2 may add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio.