GMV Minerals Inc. Announces Drill Mobilization at Mexican Hat Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 24, 2021) – GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the “Company” or “GMV”) announces drill mobilization at its 100% owned Mexican Hat Gold project located 72 miles SE of Tucson, Az. The Company is 100% funded for this expansion drill program.

NASCO Industrial Services and Supply has been engaged to drill up to 3000 metres of diamond drill core on the Company’s Mexican Hat gold project. The Company expects the drilling program to commence within the next seven days.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980’s to early 1990’s. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. GMV Recently updated its National Instrument inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.