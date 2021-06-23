





Article content Timmins, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – Golden Birch Resources Inc. (CSE: GBRX) (“Golden Birch” or the “Company“) announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, it has granted 419,000 stock options to purchase Class A common shares (“Shares“) of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of four years to certain directors and consultants of the Company. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Golden Birch Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options Back to video About Golden Birch Resources Inc.

Golden Birch Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. Core values for the Company are respect for the community, the landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practice standards of corporate governance. For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.goldenbirchresources.ca or contact:

Article content Golden Birch Resources

Iain Martin, Director, interim CEO and President

Tel: +1 705 288 0249

martiniainr@gmail.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Such statements reflect the Company’s present views, future plans, objective or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Many risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Article content Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of copper, gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, the inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR.

Article content Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88468 #distro

