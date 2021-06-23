Article content

Melbourne, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces the appointment of Jane McAloon as an independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, effective from 1 July 2021.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Newcrest Mining Limited Announces New Board Appointment Back to video

Ms McAloon has extensive experience in the resources, energy, infrastructure and utilities industries. She spent 9 years as Group Company Secretary at BHP, including 2 years on the Group Management Committee as President Governance. Prior to that, Ms McAloon was Group Manager, Corporate & External Services & Company Secretary at AGL, had leadership roles with the NSW Government and worked in private legal practice.

Ms McAloon is a Non-Executive Director of United Malt Group and Home Consortium. She is also on the Board of Allianz Australia and Energy Australia. She is Chairman of the Monash University Foundation and an independent member of Allens’ Advisory Board. She is retiring shortly from the Board of Viva Energy.