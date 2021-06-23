Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Results of AGM

Article content

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) (“Saturn” or the “Company”) today announced the results of voting at its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on June 22, 2021.

A total of 43,671,759 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 22.25% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes by

Proxy For Votes by

Proxy Withheld Percentage

of Votes by

Proxy For Percentage

of Votes by

Proxy Withheld John Jeffrey 43,503,759 168,000 99.62% 0.38% Calvin Payne 43,541,759 130,000 99.70% 0.30% Chris Ryan 43,541,759 130,000 99.70% 0.30% Murray James Payne 43,541,759 130,000 99.70% 0.30% Ivan Bergerman 43,541,759 130,000 99.70% 0.30%

All other items of business before the AGM were voted in favour, including: