SmallCapsDaily: Infobird Is A Rare, Undervalued and Profitable SaaS Gem

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 24, 2021) – Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) was recently featured in an article by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The article is an extensive overview of Infobird’s progress as a global leader in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and cloud computing spaces. With its recent IPO in April 2021, Infobird continues to expand its base in SaaS, while diversifying its interest; the Company recently announced engagements with two major companies in the footwear and beauty cosmetics retail markets, to provide them with a wide array of services including, but not limited to, marketing, customer service support, and digital customer engagement services. This diversification strategy, coupled with the opportunity to acquire other synergistic SaaS companies and Infobird’s ability to quickly grow its clientele, is what positions the Company as a unique and undervalued opportunity.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

For more detailed information, please click here for the full article at the SmallCapsDaily website.



Key Takeaways

Infobird, founded in 2001, is headquartered in Beijing, China and is a well-known SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the Chinese market. Starting with call centers, Infobird has become a full-fledged tech solutions provider for customized, customer engagement management through its cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services.

Infobird recently announced that it had engaged with SaSa Cosmetics (China) Co., Ltd., to provide numerous services, supporting the company within the marketing and customer service areas. SaSa is a large beauty retail chain in China with over 300 physical retail stores and counters spread across Asia and the ability to offer nearly 1,000 brands.

Infobird also announced entering into an agreement to provide digital customer engagement solutions and to enact customer service improvements for Zu Li Jian, a leading shoe company catering to the 260 million elderly and geriatric people of China.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com.

Forward-looking Statements

SmallCapsDaily profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. SmallCapsDaily is a paid advertiser and is not offering securities for sale. Neither SmallCapsDaily nor its owners, operators, affiliates or anyone disseminating information on its behalf is registered as an Investment Advisor under any federal or state law and none of the information provided by SmallCapsDaily its owners, operators, affiliates or anyone disseminating information on its behalf should be construed as investment advice or investment recommendations. Small Caps Daily does not recommend that the securities profiled should be purchased, sold or held and is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Information presented by Small Caps Daily may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance, are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements may be identified through the use of words such as “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “may,” or by statements indicating that certain actions “may,” “could,” or “might” occur.

Contact:

SmallCapsDaily

info@smallcapsdaily.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88514

#distro