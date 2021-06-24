Hunter Technology Releases New Module of OilEx Platform

The new feature set integrates advanced functionality into the foundation of an encrypted user chat between trade parties. This includes an interactive panel of deal-specific actions which dramatically simplify and help structure negotiation of terms by offering a semi-automated process. Actions and chat are complemented by a deal status summary to keep sellers, traders and buyers informed of the transaction progress in real time.

The Deal Actions feature is the latest addition to Hunter’s core product OilEx, a digital marketplace for global oil transactions. The module allows buyers and sellers of commodities to engage in a transaction negotiation using a private and secure communication channel enriched with specific negotiation actions, replacing traditional modes of connection such as telephone and email. These new capabilities allow trade parties to instantly connect, negotiate terms, and proceed to close a deal in one singular view.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 24, 2021) – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) (“ Hunter ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to announce the introduction of a new platform module named Deal Actions.

The Deal Actions module offers possible negotiation pathways and the commercial logic of a transaction, based on market best practice and tradition in commodities trading. Each action represents a possible step in trade negotiation and settlement, providing structure for a deal. Business context is taken into account, as well as the responsibilities of each of the trading parties. Additionally, actions adapt to the type of product, deal terms, and other elements such as available trade financing. The features are designed to be straightforward to use while enabling sophisticated negotiation processes.

All confirmed actions between transaction parties based on Deal Actions will be recorded and stored securely in a distributed ledger system utilising the smart contract language DAML developed by leading distributed ledger company Digital Asset. This enables both an immutable audit trail as well as the development of smart contracts replacing paper contracts and less secure and legally enforceable modes of agreement such as email exchange.

For more information and a visual introduction to Deal Actions, please visit www.huntertechnology.com

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter offers real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, logistics, and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.

