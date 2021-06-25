ScreenPro Announces Termination of Non Binding LOI to Acquire Centred Ventures LLC

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 25, 2021) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) announces that the previously announced (see press release of April 18, 2021) non-binding letter of intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Centred Ventures LLC has been terminated by the parties and the transaction will not be completed.

