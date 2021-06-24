CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change and Share Reclassification - Bucephalus Capital Corp. S.V. (BCA)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – le 24 juin/June 2021) Bucephalus Capital Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to Prophecy DeFi Inc. (PDFI) and a conversion of all the subordinated voting shares (“SVS”), multiple voting shares (“MVS”) and preferred shares (“PS”) into common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Company (the “Share Conversion”). Pursuant to the Share Conversion, all of the issued and outstanding SVS and MVS of the Company will be automatically converted into Common Shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) Common Share for each SVS and MVS outstanding.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on June 28, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on June 25, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

