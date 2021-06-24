Article content

Kamloops, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 24, 2021) – Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) (“Advance Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to extend the expiry date on 3,082,000 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), issued pursuant to a Private Placement Financing in July 2019, by 1 year to July 9, 2022. The Warrants’ original exercise price of $0.07 per share will not change.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Advance Gold Extends Warrant Exercise Period Back to video

About Advance Gold Corp.

Advance Gold is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals, battery metals and fertilizer minerals. The company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in the Tabasquena silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018.

In addition, Advance Gold holds an 11.13% interest in strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 88.87% of the Kakamega project is held by Shanta Gold Limited (project previously owned by Barrick Gold Corporation, for details see Advance Gold News Release dated 2020-08-26).