Article content

Val-d’Or, Québec–(Newsfile Corp. – June 25, 2021) – Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GZZ) (“Golden Valley” or the “Corporation”) announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Val-d’Or, Québec, and by telephone conference on June 25, 2021.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Golden Valley Mines Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results Back to video

At the meeting, shareholders elected four incumbent directors, being Joseph Groia, Jimmy S.H. Lee, William D. McCartney and Glenn J. Mullan, and reappointed MNP LLP as Golden Valley’s auditor for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved special resolutions changing the name of the Corporation to “Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.”

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee. The Board also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows: