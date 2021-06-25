Cordoba Minerals Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 25, 2021) – Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (“Cordoba” or the “Company”) announces today that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2021, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2021 were re-elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at six (6) for the ensuing year.

The detailed results are as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes

Withheld/Abstained % Eric Finlayson 46,450,931 99.98% 7,762 0.02% Govind Friedland 46,306,814 99.67% 151,879 0.33% William (Bill) Orchow 46,306,814 99.67% 151,879 0.33% Dr. Huaisheng Peng 46,306,843 99.67% 151,850 0.33% Gibson Pierce 46,306,843 99.67% 151,850 0.33% Luis Valencia González 46,189,197 99.42% 269,496 0.58%

Cordoba reports that shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders have also approved certain amendments to the Company’s long term incentive plan and deferred share unit plan, as well as re-approving the Company’s stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 14, 2021.