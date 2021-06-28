SFH Inc. Acquires Shares from Sellers

Prior to the Acquisitions, SFH held 500,000 shares of 405. As a result of the Acquisition, SFH now holds 750,000 (25%) shares of 405. SFH purchased the Purchased Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 405 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2021) – SFH Inc. (“ SFH “) announced today that it has acquired (the “ Acquisition “) an aggregate of 250,000 common shares in the capital of 1287405 B.C. Ltd. (“ 405 “) (the “ Purchased Shares “) from each of 1261648 B.C. Ltd. (“ 648 “) (175,000 Purchased Shares) and AMKOR Enterprises Ltd. (“ AEL “) (75,000 Purchased Shares) (together with 648, the “ Sellers “) pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SFH and the Sellers on June 18, 2021. The Purchased Shares were purchased at a price of $0.0001 per Purchased Share for an aggregate price of $25.00.

The Acquisitions were conducted in reliance on the “private agreement exemption” in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (“NI 62-104“) and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Purchased Shares were purchased from fewer than five sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the Purchased Shares, in each case as calculated in accordance with NI 62-104.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 396’s documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

SFH Inc.

Attention: Stephen Sandusky

(416) 307-1032

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88749

