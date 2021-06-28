Lobe Sciences Appoints Charles Grob, MD to Scientific Advisory Board

Charles S. Grob, M.D. is Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at the UCLA School of Medicine. He previously held faculty positions at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the University of California at Irvine. He has conducted approved clinical research with psychedelics since the early 1990s. From 2004-2008 he was the Principal Investigator of the first study in several decades to examine the use of a psilocybin treatment model for patients with advanced-cancer anxiety. He has also conducted research into the range of effects of MDMA, in both normal volunteers and in a selected subject population of adult autistics with severe social anxiety. And, he has conducted a series of ayahuasca research studies in Brazil. Over the last thirty years, Dr. Grob has published numerous articles on psychedelics in the medical and psychiatric literatures and he is the editor of Hallucinogens: A Reader (Putnam/Tarcher, 2002), co-editor (with Roger Walsh) of Higher Wisdom: Eminent Elders Explore the Continuing Impact of Psychedelics (SUNY Press, 2005) and co-editor (with James Grigsby) of the recently published Handbook of Medical Hallucinogens (Guilford Press, 2021). He is a founding board member of the Heffter Research Institute.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, “We are honored to welcome Charles to our Scientific Advisory Board with his extensive background. Dr. Grob will add tremendous value to the team as we move forward with implementing our drug development platform.”

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2021) – Lobe Sciences Ltd. (“ Lobe ” or the “ Company “) (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Grob, MD Investigator, The Lundquist Institute, and Professor of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences and Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, to its Advisory Board.

Charles Grob, MD. stated, “I am pleased to join the established members of Lobe’s Advisory Board and look forward to the opportunity to assist the team in bringing psychedelic medicine in to clinical practice.”

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

