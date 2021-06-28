





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2021) – Biocure Technology Corp. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (CURE or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has started with its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As the Company is seeing increased investor interest due to its potential European partnerships with Symbasis GmbH in Germany and S&R Biopharm in Bulgaria and as it plans to move towards it’s Car-T trials later this year, the Company believes the dual listing of its shares in Frankfurt will increase the ability for European investors to become shareholders in the Company. The Company also expects to see increased liquidity in it’s shares as a result of the dual listing. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BioCure Technology Inc. Commences Dual Listing in Germany and Announces New Contracts Back to video The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ranks third globally in terms of volume of trading behind the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange accounts for over 90 per cent of the volume of all German stock exchanges and represents a large share of the European market. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has more than 250 international trading institutions and more than 4,500 traders. Investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35 per cent of the world’s investment capital.

Article content The Company has also engaged Pitt Street Research, https://www.pittstreetresearch.com/ (“Contractor”) to provide an issuer sponsored research report. Mr. Stuart Roberts of Pitt Street is a dedicated life sciences and biotech analyst. The Company will pay Pitt Street Research CA$26,000 and the term of the engagement shall be 6 (six) months from the date the engagement letter is executed by the Company. Pitt Street Research helps listed companies expand their investor base and help investors better understand the listed companies. Pitt Street Research’s experienced equities analysts produce research reports on listed companies as well as interviews with company management. These insights are shared with investors around the world to help them better understand these companies by providing context around companies’ news flow and announcements. The company’s wishes to remind its shareholders that the completed research report as well as an updated investor presentation will be made available on the company’s website at https://biocuretech.com/investors. Should investors also wish to join the company’s mailing list please contact the Company’s investor relations firm Purple Crown at Julie Hajduk julie@purplecrown.ca. About Biocure Biocure is a leading biotech company developing its CAR-T cell therapy for leukemia, lung, breast and pancreatic cancer. Biocure, headquartered in Korea, has joint venture partners in Asia and Europe with planned clinical trials commencing in 2021. Biocure is in the process of pre-clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG- Filgrastim as well as Ranibizumab. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (“MS”) Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes.

Article content ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS /S/ “SANG MOK LEE” CEO and Director For further information, please contact: Biocure Technology Inc. Telephone: 604-609-7146, or info@biocuretech.com Purple Crown Julie Hajduk julie@purplecrown.ca Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company’s proposed activities under the Agreement and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management’s current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88859 #distro

