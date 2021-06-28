Monitor Ventures Inc. Reports of Voting Results from Shareholder Meeting

In particular, resolutions approving the following matters were passed:

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2021) – Monitor Ventures Inc. (NEX: MVI.H) (“ Monitor” or the “ Corporation “) reported that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021 (the “ Meeting “) were approved. A total of 1,364,089 common shares representing 46.56% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The issuance of more than 100% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding Common Shares in a 12 month period, with 97.82% votes cast in favour.

All of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are discussed in detail in the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 12, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Monitor Ventures Inc. trades on the NEX under the symbol “MVI.H”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Bill Radvak, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Bill Radvak, President & CEO

778 888 4101

billradvak@gmail.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY HEREIN.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

