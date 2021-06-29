





Share this Story: Relay's State of Cybersecurity Webinar Posted on Youtube

Relay's State of Cybersecurity Webinar Posted on Youtube

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) (“Relay” or the “Company“) is pleased to share a recording of the recent “State of Cybersecurity Industry” webinar featuring key panelists Chuck Brooks, Chris Blask and Cybeats Co-Founder Dmitry Raidman. The webinar is the first of many for Relay, the panelists came together to discuss key cybersecurity issues and the recent Executive Order on Improving Cybersecurity in the United States by the Biden Administration. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Relay's State of Cybersecurity Webinar Posted on Youtube Back to video On June 22, Relay’s wholly-owned Cybeats Technologies Inc. held a live webinar with respected influencer and Forbes writer, Chuck Brooks, innovative creator of the Digital Bill of Materials and one of the first commercial firewall products, Chris Blask, and Cybeats Co-Founder and CTO Dmitry Raidman. The panel was moderated by industry expert Evgeniy Kharam, co-host of Security Architecture Podcast. The panelists discussed what the milestones for National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Software Bill of Materials (SBOMS) are, how the order will change the way people develop software and hardware, and more cybersecurity topics.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Given the current increase in risk of software supply chain and ransomware attacks on the Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) industry the audience was able to get a deeper understanding of why the Executive Order was needed and what more the industry needs to do to increase cybersecurity. With many active audience members and over 600 registrants, this was a great start to the series, which Relay is planning to host every other month. The recording can be found on the Company’s Youtube channel, here: https://youtu.be/0EWRvcYhaek Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EWRvcYhaek “This session, although the first webinar the Company hosted, created a high benchmark for future events. It is impressive to hear we have reached over 600 registrants, which shows us how important it is to discuss these relevant cybersecurity issues,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. “Having many years of experience, Chuck Brooks and Chris Blask, share their thoughts on the recent Executive Order with one of the main takeaways being how SBOMs are essential for the industry to move forward in the most secure and transparent way.” Key Questions and Answers Question: In your opinion, what motivated Joe Biden and the American government to create the Executive Order? Chuck Brooks said: “It’s not really a political issue in the sense of other issues, but I think what motivated this administration was really two breaches: the solar winds, a supply chain breach and the colonial pipeline. I think we have to realize that this is the inner workings of the Executive Order which really changed the paradigm from reactive to preventative and that’s really important.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Question: What do you anticipate to change in the IoT/OT vendors during the next 12-18 months? Chris Blask said: “OT to be clear, Operational Technology is critical infrastructure, ships, boats, planes, rails, the big stuff. IoT is your $17 camera, all the little stuff. The solution seems to be that every IoT vendor out there suddenly has to do things that will cost more than the GDP of a small nation and that’s not going to be the way it works out. That’s why there are always going to be companies that are motivated to help out the IoT manufacturers. But the framing of the whole thing ends up with many of the same conclusions for OT. The same visibility is needed from the SBOM in IoT manufacturing for the contents of software and its operation for OT vendors.” Question: In your opinion what are some of the most vulnerable systems/networks out there? Dmitry Raidman said: “The water treatment and power grid facilities are the most vulnerable systems out there, at the moment, we can not survive without these systems running 24/7, lives will be at risk otherwise. The other ones as Chuck and Chris mentioned are medical devices, many of these devices are running unsupported operating systems from a cybersecurity standpoint and they can’t be taken out of operation when convenient and patched easily.” Question posted by an audience member, Izabela Siudak, asked “Currently in software development of complex solutions it is an ongoing practice to use many technologies and subcontractors, who rarely offer any transparency. How can this be addressed?”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Chris said: “This is a SBOM question; SBOMS are essentially allowing consumers to trust manufacturers under certain conditions. End users may want more security, however they agree in advance should a cyberattack happen or not happen, the SBOM provides the visibility of what aspects created the product and where the vulnerability might have occured. SBOMS are crucial so that if something fails, you are able to provide the information about this one thing immediately. Therefore the answer to your question is essentially how do we work with and get SBOMS standardized and into best practice.” Chuck Brooks added: “Maybe what’s more important now then in the past is the automation of software testing for code problems. Also the behavioural aspects of it too, a lot of the algorithm is being developed now with machine learning and with artificial intelligence, this can impact the visibility issue of what’s in your network, what’s in your code, what’s in your system and I think that it comes down to a certain security-first perspective.” For future virtual events on Cybeats, subscribe to the Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqtoSrovJvXcIJZz9uRxXbg SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company’s mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news About Relay Medical Corp. Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Website: www.relaymedical.com Contact:

Destine Lee

Media & Communications

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Media Inquiries: media@relaymedical.com

Investor Relations: investor.relations@relaymedical.com Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88930 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston