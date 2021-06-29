iMining Announces Appointment of Khurram Shroff as President and CEO

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the “Company” or “iMining”) today announced the appointment of Khurram Shroff as President and CEO of the Company.

Robert Eadie, who has served in those positions, will move to the advisory board and will continue to assist management and the iMining team. “This is great news for our shareholders,” said Robert. “Khurram’s vast experience in Digital Asset Staking and various blockchain businesses is what iMining needs to propel the Company and lead it through the next stages of growth and asset building in this exciting industry.”

Mr. Shroff has over ten years of experience in the blockchain industry. He was most recently Chairman of IBC Group. In this role, Mr. Shroff acted as a trusted advisor for some of the most prominent projects in blockchain and oversaw the implementation of the firm’s moving from Dubai to Toronto. Mr. Shroff built his career in working for Canadian Family office in real estate, rising to top roles, including leading some real estate projects globally as well as other business investments across Europe, Middle East and Africa. He also served as a civilian sponsor and member of Canadian Armed Forces College and is a member of the University Club of Toronto