CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Metamaterial Inc./Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc.

061521-87653
 

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 28 Juin/June 28, 2021) Further to Bulletin 2021-0636 – Share Reclassification and Name Change – Metamaterial Inc. (MMAT) | CSE – Canadian Securities Exchange (thecse.com), Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. exchangeable shares have been approved for listing.

Each Exchangeable Share (“MMAX”) is exchangeable into one Meta Materials Inc. common share. Meta Materials Inc. is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “MMAT”.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The Issuer is a smart materials and photonics company that is changing the way we use, interact, and benefit from light.

_________________________________

Suite au Bulletin 2021-0636 – Share Reclassification and Name Change – Metamaterial Inc. (MMAT) | CSE – Canadian Securities Exchange (thecse.com), les actions échangeables de Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. ont été approuvées pour l’inscription.

Chaque action échangeable (« MMAX ») est échangeable contre une action ordinaire de Meta Materials Inc.. Meta Materials Inc. est cotée au Nasdaq sous le symbole « MMAT ».

Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

L’émetteur est une entreprise de matériaux intelligents et de photonique qui change la façon dont nous utilisons, interagissons et profitons de la lumière.

Issuer/Émetteur: Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Exchangeable Shares
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MMAX
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 99 665 362
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie
CUSIP : 59134L108
ISIN : CA59134L1085
Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN: 59134F101/ CA59134F1018
Boardlot/Quotité: 100
Consolidation: N/A
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: June 29, 2021
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: NASDAQ
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: AST Trust Company (Canada)

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for MMAX. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com

#distro

