Ameriwest Lithium Announces Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and a Veteran Mining Engineer to the Company's Strategic Advisory Board

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2021) – Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (FSE: 5HV0) (the “Company” or “Ameriwest”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Graeme Wright as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer and Gregory Bell to the Company’s Advisory Board. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ameriwest Lithium Announces Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and a Veteran Mining Engineer to the Company's Strategic Advisory Board Back to video David Watkinson, the Company’s CEO, stated: “Ameriwest is very fortunate to have appointed two seasoned professionals. Mr. Wright’s experience and leadership will be crucial to the development of Ameriwest. While, Mr. Bell’s experience as an experienced mining engineer can prove essential in identifying additional high potential lithium projects and the success of our exploration programs. Mr. Bell’s expertise in Hydrology and groundwater management provides a layer of expertise that is key for development of lithium brine projects.” Graeme Wright Mr. Wright has over 35 years of financial management, consulting and accounting experience involving a wide range of industries. Mr. Wright has held Vice President of Finance and Administration positions in various Vancouver-based technology companies, one of which, Healthpricer Interactive Limited, was a publicly traded company. Mr. Wright’s contribution was critical to the and sale of Healthpricer and the spin out and privatization of its operating subsidiary.

Article content Mr. Wright graduated from the University of Toronto with a bachelor’s degree in commerce, majoring in Accounting and Economics, and received his initial training at PricewatehouseCoopers. Greg Bell Mr. Bell is the first appointee to Ameriwest’s Advisory Board. Mr. Bell is a multi-disciplined engineering management professional with more than 30 years experience in the natural resources sector. He has successfully built and managed several start-up operations in various capacities as project engineer, project manager, chief technology officer, president or managing member. Previously, Mr. Bell analyzed the lithium from oil-field brines potential of the Bashaw property in central Alberta for Fathom Nickel prior to it becoming part of E3 Metals Clearwater Project. He has also explored for lithium and cobalt deposits in many parts of the western U.S. Mr. Bell has B.S. and M.S. degrees in Chemical Engineering from the Universities of Colorado and Wyoming. He is a Professional Engineer registered in the states of Arizona and Utah, and is a Certified Groundwater Professional recognized by the National Groundwater Association. In conjunction with Mr. Wright’s appointment, the Company has now entered into a Financial Consulting Services Agreement with Mr. Wright which includes, as partial compensation to Mr. Wright thereunder, the granting of a fully vested stock option to acquire up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.87 per common share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

Article content As partial consideration for the services being provided under his Consulting Services Agreement, the Company has now granted Mr. Bell a fully vested stock option to acquire up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.87 per common share for a period of two years from the date of grant. In connection with the Company’s search for and appointment of Mr. Wright, the Company would like to thank Sam Eskandari, a director of the Company, for his valuable contribution as the interim Chief Financial Officer. About Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Deer Musk East Property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada, totaling 5,500 acres, and the Railroad Valley property, totaling 6,163 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest’s current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest. On Behalf of the Board of Directors Glenn Collick

(778) 868-2226 The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters and Private Placement referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Article content Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88958 #distro

