Article content Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – The AXIA Project has announced the launch of its ready-made ecosystem of blockchain and smart contract applications. This comprehensive set of solutions promises to be greater than the sum of its parts and is underpinned by the project’s proprietary digital currency, AXIA Coin (AXC). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. AXIA Launches Comprehensive Ecosystem to Establish Inclusive Economic Paradigm Back to video AXIA solutions offer an alternative to many centralized services To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8033/88992_bf98950024f8da6b_001full.jpg “The time has come to utilize blockchain applications to introduce a new, more inclusive economic model. The AXIA team and I are excited to launch these economic paradigm shifting applications, platforms and services out to the world in a way that is truly decentralized and, more importantly, are designed to produce and amplify value for all of its users.” – AXIA Founder Nick Agar.

Article content AXIA is a comprehensive global alternative to the current economic paradigm. It seeks to introduce a system where value is created and distributed among network participants instead of being hoarded by centralized financial service providers. This value is created through interactions within and among different AXIA solutions. Some of the most notable applications in the AXIA Ecosystem are: AXIA Capital Bank: An all-in-one banking platform where users can hold, store, spend, transfer and receive funds from friends in both fiat and digital currencies. AXplorer: A private and secure online web browser where individuals can confidently surf the Internet without being tracked. AXmail: An email application that lets you instantly send and receive your emails safely and securely with integrated access to the AXIA Wallet. AXchat: A communications platform for sending and receiving messages, calls, photos, videos and files, all while being able to transact with an embedded AXIA Wallet. AXbox: A video streaming platform to watch, stream, and discover content that includes engaging social features and rewards within an embedded AXIA Wallet. AXconnect: A social networking app that can be used to connect with people around the world and transact for free in a simple and secure all-in-one application via the AXIA Wallet. AXstore: A marketplace for products and goods from around the world with safe and secure transactions directly from AXIA Wallet.

Article content Altogether, these and the rest of the many AXIA solutions propose an effective alternative to most of today’s centralized internet services. On the AXIA Ecosystem, they are not just decentralized and secure but also provide value for users thanks to AXIA Coin’s innovative economic model. About AXIA AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models. Related Links

Website: https://axiacoin.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/axiacoinofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AxiaCoin Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com Publicist KISS PR https://story.kisspr.com/ The content of this press release is not intended to be legally binding. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed to constitute a prospectus of any sort or a solicitation for investment, nor does it in any way pertain to an offering or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction or a recommendation to purchase any AXIA tokens. Any purchase of AXIA tokens will be governed by the terms of a separate token purchase agreement or similar agreement. Such agreement shall be subject to the terms and conditions set out therein including, but not limited to, restrictions on the jurisdictions of participants and requirements to provide identity verification (KYC) documents to the satisfaction of AXIA.

Article content Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements or speak to future events or plans. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual events to differ materially. No reliance should be placed on any such forward-looking statements or information. The information shared and displayed herein is provided as is and is to be used or relied upon entirely at your own risk. The information provided does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and you should not treat any of the content as such. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The appearance of third party advertisements and/or hyperlinks does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, warranty or recommendation by AXIA. Conduct your own due diligence before deciding to use any provided or suggested third party services. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88992 #distro

