25 Year C-Suite Natural Food Executive Ali Samei Expands Into Leadership Role At Boosh; Set to Oversee All North American Operations

“I don’t recall ever seeing such a promising opportunity from both the operational side and the public side as I see with Boosh,” states Ali. “I’ve spent a considerable amount of time with the founder and president of Boosh, Connie Marples, studying their existing operations and just as importantly, I’ve peppered CEO Jim Pakulis as it relates to their public structure. Here’s why I chose Boosh over many other opportunities; Boosh is an emerging, young, debt-free, 100% vegan, 100% plant-based food company that recently completed a successful IPO, has less than sixteen million shares outstanding where the majority of its competitors have greater than fifty million and many over one hundred million shares outstanding. In addition, Boosh has remarkably over 1,100 retail shareholders and growing, their insider ownership is approximately 28%, and a market cap about eighty percent less than its closest competitor. Combined that with seasoned, professional management on both the operational and public side, and I truly believe it’s a recipe for success,” Ali continues, “At this early stage I’d stack Boosh up against some of the largest nationally recognized brands I’ve consulted for when they first started. That’s how confident I am of Boosh and the Company’s future.”

Ali Samei is a highly sought after, customer-focused natural food veteran with over 25 years of experience transforming operations of emerging natural food companies into successful, profitable brands, and in numerous occasions, into nationally branded powerhouses. Some of his past and current engagements includes companies such as Yves Veggie Cuisine, Hain Celestial, Lesley Stowe’s Raincoast Crisp, Hippie Snacks, Organika, The Preservatory, and UPGUYS.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (“ Boosh ” or the “ Company” ) announces that Ali Samei’s role with Boosh has expanded and effective immediately will be overseeing all operations as the Company prepares to expand its Canadian sales and begin exporting Boosh entrees into the USA.

“Ali is best-in-class,” states Boosh’s president and founder, Connie Marples. “The abundance of over-all value that Ali brings having a quarter of a century of experience in the natural food industry is tremendous. As a new member of the leadership team, we firmly believe Ali will be a tremendous asset in helping us grow from the post-start-up phase to the acceleration growth phase, and beyond.”

In other news, the Company entered into a contract with Sideways Frequency on June 23rd in which the Company paid Sideways a total of One Hundred Thousand Dollars for digital marketing. The term of the contract is for three months.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food, is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and in the summer will be expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

