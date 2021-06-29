





GameOn Entertainment Technologies to Join Canadian Gaming Association & Announces Veteran Gaming Industry Executive as Strategic Advisor

Article content GameOn provides sportsbooks and other content providers, including broadcasters, TV networks and OTT platforms, with interactive and social predictive gaming experiences around sports, television and live events.

Appointment of Howard A. Blank, 30-year gaming executive as Advisor will enable GameOn to pursue new strategic opportunities in the sector.

Canadian Gaming Association Membership marks a significant milestone for GameOn as it seeks out new gaming and entertainment initiatives, contracts and opportunities.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc (CSE: GET) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company"), a gaming and entertainment company, focusing on its technology related to regulated online sports betting and related products, is pleased to announce that it has become an official member of the Canadian Gaming Association ("CGA"), the national trade association of the gaming industry in Canada. The membership is to become effective on July 1, 2021.

Article content Members of the Canadian Gaming Association (“CGA”) will attain the privilege to foster new relationships with the various entities involved in the gaming industry in Canada that currently collaborate or partner with CGA. In addition, CGA members will receive additional benefits such as advocacy on legislation impacting Canadian gaming companies, access to research that cover important topics related to the gaming sector, networking opportunities and exclusive marketing through CGA’s Canadian Gaming Summit and Canadian Gaming Business magazine, respectively. “We are pleased to join the prestigious Canadian Gaming Association,” said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn Entertainment Technologies. “The recent passing of Bill C-218 positions our Company to capture market share and create new relationships, synergies and partnerships with fellow CGA members and operators across Canada. By joining the CGA, we will be able to strengthen our position in the Canadian market to capitalize on domestic opportunities,” said Bailey. “We are delighted to welcome GameOn as the newest member of the CGA,” said Paul Burns, President and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. “We are impressed with the state-of-the-art technology platform that GameOn provides to operators in the newly regulated single-bet sports wagering market in Canada,” said Burns. GameOn is also pleased to announce the appointment of Howard A. Blank to its Advisory Board. Howard has over 30 years experience in the Canadian gaming space with roles as Vice President of Media, Entertainment & Responsible Gaming at Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. As president & CEO of Point Blank Entertainment Ltd., Mr. Blank consults with gaming and entertainment operators and works with non-profit organizations through producing lotteries, events and key fundraising initiatives. Howard is a past board member of the Canadian Gaming Association, and has received their prestigious Display of Excellence and Philanthropic Award at prior annual conferences held across Canada. Howard currently serves as Director of Victory Square Technologies, where he acts as Audit Chair and media spokesperson for the Company. Howard is the recipient of many awards including OC Sovereign Medal for Volunteers, The BC Community Achievement Medal, and Tom Harris Fellowship to name a few. Howard will be featured in Business in Vancouver’s inaugural BC500 Magazine “BIV 500 Most Prominent Business Leaders” in the premiere issue to be out July, 2021.

Article content “I am delighted to be joining Matt Bailey and his impressive team of colleagues as an Advisor to the organization,” said Howard Blank. “GameOn is poised to be a big disruptor in the gaming and entertainment sectors and I am excited to be working alongside such talented and dedicated team members at GameOn.” “We are excited to have Howard Blank join our Advisory Board as we look to his extensive history and leadership in the Canadian Gaming space throughout Canada. Howard’s can-do and collaborative attitude at VST will be a welcomed addition to GameOn moving forward,” said Bailey. Shares for Debt Transaction In addition, the Company reports that its board of directors has approved the settlement of $140,000 of debt through the issuance of common shares of GameOn (the “Debt Settlement”). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company would issue up to 400,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.35 per Share. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue. There was no material undisclosed information at the time of Debt Settlement. On behalf of the Board of Directors: Matt Bailey

Director and Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Email: matt@gameon.app

Telephone: 917-834-4921 For further information about GameOn, please contact:

Investor Relations

Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: invest@gameon.app

Telephone: 604-283-9166

Article content ABOUT THE CANADIAN GAMING ASSOCIATION The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that works to advance the evolution of Canada’s gaming industry. The association’s mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada. ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative predictive gaming technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward- looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about GameOn’s listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Article content Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to dire materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could dire materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88994 #distro

