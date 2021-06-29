Forza Petroleum Announces Election of Directors

Each of the following four nominees proposed by management was elected as a director by a majority of the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – Forza Petroleum Limited (TSX: FORZ) (“Forza Petroleum” or the “Corporation”) today announces that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated May 17, 2021 were elected as directors of Forza Petroleum. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at Forza Petroleum’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are set out below.

Percentages in the table above represent the votes for or withheld, as applicable, cast by proxy, as a percentage of all votes cast at the meeting for the election of directors by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders have been filed under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Forza Petroleum Limited (formerly Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited) is an international oil exploration, development and production company. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol “FORZ”. Forza Petroleum has a 65% working interest in and operates the Hawler license area in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which has yielded oil discoveries in four areas, three of which are contributing to production while appraisal and development activity continues. Further information about Forza Petroleum is available at www.forzapetroleum.com or under Forza Petroleum’s profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information about Forza Petroleum, please contact:

Kevin McPhee

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: +41 (0) 58 702 93 00

E-mail: info@forzapetroleum.com

