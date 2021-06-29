XAU Announces Update Regarding Annual Meeting of the Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – XAU RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: GIG.P) (the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all matters brought before them at the Corporation’s annual general meeting of shareholders held today, including all matters related to the changes to the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies that came into effect on January 1, 2021.

For further information please contact:

Gary Bay
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 647-339-4301

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

