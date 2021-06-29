XAU Announces Update Regarding Annual Meeting of the Shareholders
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – XAU RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: GIG.P) (the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all matters brought before them at the Corporation’s annual general meeting of shareholders held today, including all matters related to the changes to the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies that came into effect on January 1, 2021.
