Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – le 29 juin/June 2021) Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. (SP) Back to video

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,411,569 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 29, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d’une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 411 569 actions ordinaires.