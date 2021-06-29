Micromem Update: Steve Van Fleet Action Against Micromem Dismissed; Court Awards Damages to Micromem

Article content

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) (“Micromem”) (“the Company”) provides the following update:

On October 16, 2018, Steven Van Fleet commenced an action against Micromem and its subsidiary Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies, Inc. (“MAST”) alleging breach of Mr. Van Fleet’s consulting contract. Micromem and MAST denied the allegations in their answer to the complaint and interposed several counterclaims against Mr. Van Fleet, which included breach of fiduciary and conversion.

On April 29, 2021, the Court dismissed Mr. Van Fleet’s claims, found that he was liable to Micromem and MAST on their counterclaims, and ordered an inquest hearing to determine damages. The inquest hearing was held between June 3– 7, 2021.

On June 16, 2021, the Court ruled that Micromem and MAST had established damages totalling US $765, 579.35, the full amount that had been requested, and were also entitled to costs and statutory prejudgement interest from May 9, 2017. On June 29, 2021, the Court entered a judgment in favor of Micromem and MAST and against Van Fleet, in the total amount of US$1,051,739.83.