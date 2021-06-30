First Vanadium Announces Name Change to Phenom Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – First Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) (“ First Vanadium ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to “ Phenom Resources Corp. ” effective July 6, 2021 to reflect that it is no longer solely focused on vanadium, as it is currently exploring for gold and copper as well as vanadium on its properties.

The Company’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name “Phenom Resources Corp.” at the opening of trading on July 6, 2021, under the new trading symbol “PHNM”. A new CUSIP (71743P107) and ISIN (CA71743P1071) has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of First Vanadium Corp. will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholders with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Paul Cowley, President & CEO of the Company, commented: “We’re excited and proud to announce our new branding, website and logo that are both bold and inspirational. This will add to our visibility, clarity and distinction in the market, aligning with our broader based multi commodity path.”

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Project lies in the Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Company’s property (5-15km). The Carlin Vanadium-Gold Project also hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. The Company also has the AVP gold prospect in the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend of Nevada and the West Jerome copper prospect in Arizona.