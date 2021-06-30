Entheon Biomedical Announces Medical Advisor, Dr. Dinesh Bhayana

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce the addition of emergency physician and addiction specialist, Dr. Dinesh Bayana as a medical advisor, providing expertise on the development of the Company's DMT clinical program as it relates to patient care in the context of addiction medicine.

Article content As an emergency and addiction medicine physician, Dr. Bhayana is focused on the transformational potential that psychedelics offer, moving beyond symptom management towards a deeper and more progressive understanding and treatment of substance use disorders. As a Board Member of MAPS Canada and with extended training and experience in the application of Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy, Dr. Bhayana is at the forefront of psychedelic medicine research and advancement, directing his expertise and medical background toward the future-medicalization of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with an emphasis on best practices, ethics, and accessibility. “I am thrilled to join the Entheon advisory board and look forward to working towards bringing psychedelic-assisted therapies to patients experiencing substance use issues. Most exciting is the potential to meld our evolving understanding of the biological mechanisms underlying addiction with the personalized psycho-spiritual approach being realized by psychedelic medicine,” said Dr. Bhayana. “The urgency in addressing the needs of this highly traumatized and stigmatized population has never been greater and our current standard practices are unable to meet those needs for many.” “We would like to extend a warm welcome to Dinesh, who brings valuable hands-on patient and in-clinic experience to Entheon,” said Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. “As we continue to clinically advance DMT and develop targeted and personalized treatment systems for addiction disorders, his insights and counsel are sure to prove beneficial, and we look forward to working with him.”

Article content About Entheon Biomedical Corp. Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products (“DMT Products“) for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada. About Dr. Dinesh Bhayana Dinesh Bhayana is an emergency and addiction medicine physician based in Toronto, ON, Canada. He completed medical school at the University of Western Ontario and residency at the University of Toronto. Since 2013, he has worked in both hospital and community settings in Northern Ontario and Toronto, caring for patients dealing with the entire spectrum of substance use disorders. He has extended training and experience in Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy and serves as a director on the board of MAPS (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies) Canada. On Behalf of the Board of Directors, “Timothy Ko”

Timothy Ko, CEO For more information, please contact the Company at:

Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Joseph Cullen, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (778) 919-8615

Joe@entheonbiomedical.com

https://entheonbiomedical.com/

Article content For media inquiries, please contact Crystal Quast at:

Bullseye Corporate

Crystal Quast

Telephone: +1 (647) 529-6364

Quast@BullseyeCorporate.com Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the engagement and advisory services of Dinesh Bhayana as ” Advisor”, the development of the Company’s clinical program, and other matters. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise further capital and the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89099 #distro

