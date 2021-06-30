Founders Metals Completes Elmtree Project Data Compilation

Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (“Founders” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of the compiled historical data for its Elmtree Gold Project in northeastern New Brunswick.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Elmtree Au Project comprises 49 mineral claims totaling 1,063 hectares (ha) situated approximately 20 km northwest of the City of Bathurst. The property has been under active exploration since the late 1950s. However, substantial work began in 1984 with the discovery of gold and base metal mineralization at the Discovery Zone (DZ) and West Gabbro Zone (WGZ). Compilation of the historical exploration work on, and immediately adjacent to, Founders’ claims provides a substantial geological, geochemical, and geophysical base upon which to expand the known gold resources 1 . The compilation greatly expands earlier work 2 and represents the most thorough amalgamation of historical data on the property to date. The database includes:

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

All data has undergone rigorous QA/AC to ensure accuracy and to establish and maintain database integrity. Future compilation work includes lithology and assay data for an additional 25 diamond drill holes and 46 trenches on the periphery of the Company’s claims but along strike of potential gold-bearing structures.

The historical soil and geophysical surveys correlate well with known gold mineralized zones and indicate additional mineralized zones may exist along the main structural trends. Furthermore, a 2017 IP survey suggests mineralization may extend to depth, below levels tested historically. Most previous work has been confined to the Discovery Zone, West Gabbro Zone, and South Gold Zone deposits, leaving a large portion of the property, with significant exploration potential, untested.

The team at Founders would like to thank the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development for their generous support through a 2021 grant under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program. The funds will be used during the 2021 field season on exploration expenditures to further advance Elmtree property.

Figure 1 – map of Founders Metals’ Elmtree Gold Project Claims in northeastern New Brunswick.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/89102_d8c0813cb48caa30_003full.jpg

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the resource potential of its 1,063-hectare Elmtree Gold Project. The Project consists of three expansion-ready gold deposits and numerous additional exploration targets. Founders is managed by resource sector professionals, with a proven track record of advancing projects from grassroots through to production. Founders Metals is part of the Metals Group of companies, an award-winning team of professionals who value technical excellence, painstaking project selection, and uncompromising corporate governance, with a recognized ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.