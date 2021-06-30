Plurilock Receives US$146,000 Order from California Healthcare Organization

Victoria, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries (“Plurilock” or the “Company”), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a purchase order worth US$146,000 from a California healthcare organization.

The contracts signed by Plurilock since May 2021 including the latest order, represent a combined total of nearly US$3.31 million in sales. Additionally, the Company’s current revenue run rate for fiscal 2021 has increased by over 800% as compared to Plurilock’s total annual revenue in the last fiscal year.

The Company received the order as part of an existing customer relationship, maintained due to the team’s exceptional customer service and sales support. Plurilock will provide the healthcare organization with renewals for a portfolio of security solutions, including Symantec® Endpoint Security Complete.

Cyber attacks in the healthcare sector are on the rise, creating a large need for cybersecurity solutions that protect sensitive patient and business data. The healthcare industry will suffer two to three times as many cyber attacks in 2021 than other industries.1 It is predicted that the global healthcare cybersecurity market will grow by 15% year-over-year during the next five years, reaching $125 billion cumulatively from 2020 through 2025.2

This order demonstrates Plurilock’s ongoing work to serve organizations within the healthcare and government verticals.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today’s workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.