Halberd Corp. Discovers a Proprietary Disease-Causing Antigen Removal Process Method Does Not Require Antibody Conjugated Metallic Nanoparticles

Article content Jackson Center, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB) announces a possible breakthrough method for the removal of the disease-causing antigen(s) that does not require the use of metallic nanoparticles conjugated to antibodies. This simplified method for the removal of disease-causing antigen(s) utilizes more conventional medical equipment found in hospitals and clinics and utilizes our patented extracorporeal treatment process. The method promises to simplify the commercial stocking and delivery of treatment materials and reduces costs associated with administration of treatments. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Halberd Corp. Discovers a Proprietary Disease-Causing Antigen Removal Process Back to video

Article content William A. Hartman, Halberd’s Chairman, President & CEO, stated, “This simplified treatment process will be developed simultaneously with the radio frequency & laser emissive energy concepts. Halberd will initially target this process for application to the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, which will involve three peptide/protein antigens – tau, phosphorylated tau, & beta amyloid – plus four inflammatory cytokines linked to the development and progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. Details forthcoming as provisional patent applications are being prepared while development work continues. We are extremely excited about this concept since it reduces development time and cost while offering greater acceptability in the market and greater commercial opportunities for Halberd Corporation.” To get the latest news on Halberd’s exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.

Twitter:@HalberdC About Halberd Corporation Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Article content Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis. The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19. The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89104 #distro

