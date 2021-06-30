BeyondHQ Helps Companies Build Diversity and Inclusion in the Workforce with Geographic-Based Diversity Metrics and Insights

BeyondHQ Helps Companies Build Diversity and Inclusion in the Workforce with Geographic-Based Diversity Metrics and Insights

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – BeyondHQ, the leader in digitized workforce and workplace planning, announced today that it now offers a broad set of diversity data and market analysis through its SaaS platform to help companies expand their diverse workforce. The BeyondHQ platform enables recruiting and HR teams to conduct talent searches across U.S. markets with the most diverse populations, helping companies make more informed decisions and build company-wide teams with more minorities and people of color.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

BeyondHQ’s workforce and workplace planning platform features a broad set of diversity metrics to help companies expand DEI efforts.

The platform gives HR professionals data they need to pinpoint where they can find and hire racially and ethnically diverse people.

BeyondHQ enables HR and real estate teams to analyze and plan where to hire new employees, whether to support people with an office space (or hub), and how to support hybrid work.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About BeyondHQ:

BeyondHQ is the first real-time, user-driven, collaborative SaaS platform designed to help companies run unlimited talent and real estate analyses while saving time and money. The company’s workforce and workplace planning tools bring transparency, collaboration, and speed to decision-makers tasked with the challenge of building and scaling geographically distributed teams and offices.

As companies think more about hybrid work models and a geographically dispersed presence, BeyondHQ enables HR, Real Estate, and Finance teams to evaluate where, why, and how to source talent or open offices. Using a single interface to access trusted market data, the proprietary technology informs ‘what-if’ style scenario planning with customized recommendations based on the organization’s specific needs, priorities, and culture.

Founded in 2019, BeyondHQ is committed to a longer-term vision of expanding technology-enabled economic opportunities in the United States, while serving as a company-wide platform for empowering people and places decisions.

For more information, please visit BeyondHQ at https://beyondhq.co/. Or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Nancy MacGregor

415.309.5185

nancy@triercompany.com

Source: BeyondHQ

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89119.

#distro