Algonquin Capital Announces June 2021 Distribution for Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – Algonquin Capital today announced the June 2021 distribution for the Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund, which has a policy to pay quarterly distributions. The distribution will be paid on July 9, 2021 to unitholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

The distribution amounts per unit for each Series are as follows:

Series FundServ Code Distribution per Unit ($) F AGQ301 0.54 A AGQ303 0.42 F Founders AGQ305 0.62

About Algonquin Capital Corporation

Algonquin Capital Corporation (“Algonquin”) is a boutique Canadian fixed income investment manager. Algonquin was founded in 2014 and offers fixed income strategies focused on capital preservation while producing strong risk-adjusted returns.

Raj Tandon

Founding Partner

416-214-3493

info@algonquincap.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89136

