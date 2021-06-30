AgriCann Solutions Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – AgriCann Solutions Corp. ( the “ Company ” or “ AgriCann “), a licensed full-service cannabis nursery operator, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 units (the “ Units “) at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the “ Offering “).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for additional inventory and increased volume capacity at existing facilities, and general corporate purposes.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $1.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to the acceleration provision described below. The Units will be made available by way of prospectus exemptions in Canada and in such other jurisdictions as the Company may agree where the Units can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 15 days following the date the Company issues a news release announcing that the published closing price of the Common Shares on such exchange and/or market as the Shares may trade from time to time, has been equal to or greater than $1.60 for ten consecutive trading days after the hold period on the Common Shares has expired.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.