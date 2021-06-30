Upco International Inc. Presents Audited Financial Statement for 2020

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) (“Upco”) is pleased to inform shareholders of the Audited FS 2020 result. These documents can be accessed from the SEDAR web site at www.sedar.com .

Overview

The Company ended the previous fiscal year 2020 with a significantly strengthened balance sheet due to the success of the full restructure lead by the new Management compared to 2019.

Restructuring & Financial Control

With regards to the Financial Statements, the main focus of the new Management has been on corporate restructuring, reducing the liabilities with an excellent result by decreasing US$ 563.359 in 2020 representing 44 % reduction comparing the Year End Financial Statements 2019. Also a big effort was made reducing costs; as a result total operating expenses were reduced in US$ 371.292 in 2020 representing 20% reduction compared to 2019.

All efforts dedicated to the restructuring are the fundamental objectives achieved by the new management to start the strategy of Upco.

Our ambitious plans are premised on our ability to continue funding our business. In 2020, we undertook cost cutting measures. Our disciplined approach to costs will continue through 2021. However, the new situation will not avoid the needs for additional financial resources to support the short and medium term growth to target ambitious plans in the next 2 years.

Osvaldo Navarro, Upco International Inc CFO, said: “It was a great challenge to reduce costs and order the company’s liabilities. We recently managed to incorporate quality administrative procedures and systems. Finally Upco is in a position to undertake operations in a reliable way.”