Besra Gold Inc: Announces Adjournment of Noteholder Meeting to Monday July 5, 2021, at 4:00pm ET

Perth, Western Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – Besra Gold Inc. (“ Besra ” or the “ Company “), announced today that the special meeting (“ Meeting “) of holders of 3% unsecured convertible redeemable notes (“ Notes “) of the Company to be held at 4pm ET on Monday, 28 June 2021 had to be adjourned due to a lack of a quorum until Monday, 5 July 2021 at 4 p.m. ET. The purpose of the Meeting is to present a Noteholder Second Extension Resolution regarding approval of extending the deadlines for completing a reorganization of the Company and recognized stock exchange listing and maturity date of the Notes and amendment to the terms of the Notes, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2021, filed on SEDAR.

The Company will hold the adjourned Meeting in a virtual only format via live webcast online. Details regarding participation at the Meeting are set out in the Management Information Circular.

Online and telephone voting has now been reopened for registered noteholders.

How to Vote:

ahead of time , to be lodged prior to 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 5, 2021 direct online at www.investorvote.com (enter the 15-digit control number provided on your form of proxy to vote) or by phone via the online proxy (call 1-866-732-8683 toll-free in North America and enter the 15-digit control number printed on their form of proxy. Follow the interactive voice recording instructions to vote), or a pdf scan of a new proxy dated after their old proxy sent to the Company

, to be lodged prior to 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on July 5, 2021 vote at the virtual meeting on July 5, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

Registered Noteholders have been sent a form of proxy containing a 15-digit control number, which will be required to vote online at the virtual Meeting, by internet, or by telephone. Any Registered Noteholder who wishes to vote and has not received their form of proxy should contact the Company.

For further information: John Seton, Chief Executive Officer, E: john@besra.com.

Besra: www.besra.com

James W. Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Phone: +1-416-471-4494

Email: jim@besra.com

