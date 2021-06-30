This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







EMX Royalty Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Directors

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2021) – EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the “Company” or “EMX”) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting“). The number of directors was set at 7 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2021 (the “Information Circular”), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. EMX Royalty Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Directors Back to video

Article content Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Brian E. Bayley 96.83% 3.17% David M. Cole 99.72% 0.28% Brian K. Levet 99.66% 0.34% Sunny Lowe 99.65% 0.35% Henrik Lundin 99.66% 0.34% Larry M. Okada 99.66% 0.34% Michael D. Winn 99.69% 0.31% Shareholders voted 99.72% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven, 99.69% in favour of appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors, and 96.47% in favour of approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results as filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile on June 30, 2021. Corporate Update The Company is pleased to welcome Sunny Lowe and Henrik Lundin to EMX’s Board of Directors with immediate effect following shareholder approval at the AGM. Ms. Sunny Lowe – Ms. Lowe is a CPA and CA with more than 20 years of finance, international tax and risk management experience mostly spent in the mining sector. Ms. Lowe is currently the Chief Financial Officer of INV Metals Inc., an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Prior to joining INV Metals, Ms. Lowe was with Kinross Gold Corporation, first as Vice President, Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk Management, and then as Vice President, Finance, overseeing the company’s External Financial Reporting and Corporate Controllership functions. Ms. Lowe also worked at Inmet Mining Corporation where she held leadership roles across functions including Enterprise Risk Management, Global Taxation & Compliance, and Business Systems & Controls. Ms. Lowe obtained her CPA, CA designation while working at Ernst & Young LLP and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Article content Mr. Henrik Lundin – Mr. Lundin has considerable global experience in the natural resource sector. He has a particularly strong understanding of the technical and business aspects of the oil and gas industry. Currently Mr. Lundin is the Chairman of Gold Line Resources Ltd., a Fennoscandia focused gold exploration company, as well as a Senior Reservoir Engineer at Lundin Energy AB. Formerly, Mr. Lundin held the position of COO of TAG Oil Ltd and was responsible for the global operations and led the farm-in/farm-out processes in Australia and New Zealand. Mr. Lundin is a Swedish citizen and has a B.Sc. Petroleum Engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. About EMX. EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company’s common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EMX. Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information. For further information contact: David M. Cole

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (303) 979-6666

Dave@EMXroyalty.com Scott Close

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (303) 973-8585

SClose@EMXroyalty.com Isabel Belger

Investor Relations (Europe)

Phone: +49 178 4909039

Ibelger@EMXroyalty.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Article content Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain “forward looking statements” that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about its future results. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding perceived merit of properties, exploration results and budgets, mineral reserves and resource estimates, work programs, capital expenditures, timelines, strategic plans, market prices for precious and base metal, or other statements that are not statements of fact. When used in this news release, words such as “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will”, “believe”, “potential”, “upside” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which, by their very nature, are not guarantees of the Company’s future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors may include, but are not limited to: unavailability of financing, failure to identify commercially viable mineral reserves, fluctuations in the market valuation for commodities, difficulties in obtaining required approvals for the development of a mineral project, increased regulatory compliance costs, expectations of project funding by joint venture partners and other factors.

Article content Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified in this news release, and other risk factors and forward-looking statements listed in the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “MD&A”), and the most recently filed Annual Information Form (the “AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2020, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. More information about the Company, including the MD&A, the AIF and financial statements of the Company, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the SEC’s EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89191 #distro

