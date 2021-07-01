Spanish Mountain Announces Chairman of the Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2021) – Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (the “ Company “) is pleased to announce that W. Terry MacLean has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021, following the previously announced retirement of Morris Beattie. Mr. MacLean was appointed on a unanimous decision of the Board.

Article content

Mr. MacLean, a graduate UBC engineer (Mining and Mineral Processing), has been an involved and committed member of the Spanish Mountain Board since June 2019. He is Chairman of the Technical Review Panel and has been appointed to the Compensation Committee. His stated goal is to build on the success of the recently announced Pre-feasibility Study as Spanish Mountain moves towards a production decision.

Mr. MacLean has more than 30 years of experience in all phases of mining from project development through start-up and full operation in Canada, the United States and Russia, including senior roles with Lundin Mining, Amax of Canada and Utah International and Amax Gold/Kinross Gold. In his various capacities, he has established productive relationships with government officials, bankers, environmentalists, First Nations groups, board members and, most importantly, his employees.

Terry looks forward to continuing to build on the success of Spanish Mountain Gold.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain gold project in southern central British Columbia. The Company is simultaneously pursuing the dual objectives of delivering critical project milestones for the multi-million ounce Mineral Reserve and further expanding the overall Mineral Resource. The Pre-Feasibility Study (2021) demonstrates the Project’s potential to be a mining operation with a robust production profile (>150,000 oz per year) and profitability (AISC $801 per oz) over a mine life of 14 years. Details on the Project and the Company are available on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.