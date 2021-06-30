CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Quebec Nickel Corp. (QNI)

Jun 30, 2021
061521-87653
 

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 30 juin/June 2021) The common shares of Quebec Nickel Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is focused on the discovery and development of High Grade Nickel in Quebec, Canada.

Les actions ordinaires de Quebec Nickel Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d’inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Quebec Nickel Corp. se concentre sur la découverte et le développement de nickel de haute qualité au Québec, Canada.

Issuer/Émetteur: Quebec Nickel Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): QNI
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 35 929 342
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 17 307 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 748119 10 4
ISIN: CA 748119 10 4 6
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 2 juillet/July 2021
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for QNI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.

com

