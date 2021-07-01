Mining Algorithm Revolution, Bill Code Takes the Lead in Supporting Hard Disk Mining

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2021) – Recently, Bill Code, a rookie blockchain player in the prime dividend period announced that Bill Code will support hard disk mining ecology. Bill Code adopts CPoC consensus algorithm. Bill Code mining has no requirement for fast throughput data, only needs hard disk capacity. Therefore, without professional equipment, the family bandwidth and equipment can meet the mining demand. Bill Code has realized the ideal mining ecology of low-cost participation of the whole people.

Nowadays, the threshold of mining participants is higher and higher, not only the cost of mining machine and graphics card, but also the cost of mining machine using and maintaining, as well as the risk of computing power surge and the risk of mining machine broken caused by technical iteration of project team. At present, the hard disk mining mode represented by BILL has become an emerging market trend. Bill Code embeds the treasure of Beale ciphers into the blockchain node. Beale ciphers lovers can mine the treasure of Beale ciphers through treasure hunting.

Mining advantages of BILL based on CPoC mechanism

Bill Code adopts CPoC conditional capacity proof mechanism, which is the upgrade of PoC consensus. It uses the hard disk space of computer rather than the computing power of computer. Under the CPoC mining mechanism, BILL mining is safer, more environmentally friendly and more decentralized, and the hardware requirements for mining are reduced to a very low level.

BILL economic model to ensure the circulation of tokens

The total supply of BILL is 45million. Technically, it continues the characteristics of low consumption, energy saving and efficient trading of other PoC mining projects. However, there is a very big innovation in the mode. It adopts the mobility mining mechanism. The miners can participate in the mobility mining only by paying a certain amount of “tickets”, which makes miners tend to dig with common “mortgage” mining. And miners must buy BILLs in the trading market or use hard disk to dig for BILLs to pay “ticket”. Thus, the moving BILLs in the market have been in deflation, and the BILL price corresponding is rising.