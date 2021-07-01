Avanta Investment Management Limited Shares More About Their To-Be-Launched Mobile Trading App

Hong Kong, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2021) – The ever changing financial markets and the continual technological advances in app and app development mean those companies who are not mobile and app ready are going to be left behind and left behind quickly.

Avanta Investment Management Limited

Hong Kong based investment firm Avanta Investment Management Limited previously announced the development and research into a proprietary application to expedite their customers trading opportunities.

The global trading app is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Avanta Investment Management Limited goal is simple. They are trying to expand their current market and customer share by tapping into the mobile trading platform market. More and more people are using their mobiles for all sorts of Internet purposes. The company recognizes this fact and started the development process.

A spokesperson for AIML said, “There are more and more young people starting trading and working in the markets. We want to be sure these customers have the same opportunities with an online trading platform as all of our customer base.”

The online platform will permit users to manage and conduct trades from their phone. So long as the user has access to data or a wireless connection, they will be able to use AIML’s new app. The app will be available on Android, iOS and desktop.

“We are still in the development stages of the app and have considerable work ahead of us before we are ready. This is why the app’s release date is so far away. We want our product to work well for our customers as soon as they download,” continued the spokesperson.