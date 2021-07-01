Tegra Global Names Duane A. Portwood Chief Financial Officer As The Company Looks To The Future

Atlanta, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2021) – Tegra, a leading apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider, announced the appointment of Duane A. Portwood to Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee all aspects of accounting and reporting, including internal and external reporting, financial controls, and compliance.

Key Takeaways:

Mr. Portwood joins Tegra Global from specialty generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer Akorn, Inc. where he served for six years as Chief Financial officer.

ABOUT TEGRA

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Tegra is a leading vertically integrated apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider. Tegra’s focus is the dynamic sports, team, licensed and activewear markets, serving the industry’s leading brands and retailers via combined operations in the Western Hemisphere. Tegra offers diverse and integrated capabilities of product development and design, cutting and sewing, embellishment, distribution and logistics, and program management via four locations in Central America (Honduras & El Salvador) combined with five locations strategically located throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.tegraglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Janet Bartucci

janet@janetbartucci.com

Suzanne Malausky

media.inquiries@tegraglobal.com

Source: Tegra Global

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89215

