This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: TECNO Launches PHANTOM X as a Brand-New Flagship Featuring Elegant Design and Extraordinary Camera Technology

TECNO Launches PHANTOM X as a Brand-New Flagship Featuring Elegant Design and Extraordinary Camera Technology

Article content Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2021) – 2021 sees TECNO is venturing into new heights by announcing its newest flagship smartphone, PHANTOM X. Debuting on July 1, 2021, PHANTOM X features an elegant design of a 3D Borderless Screen and the industry’s first silk glass back cover. The combination of the 50MP Ultra-Night camera and the industry’s leading 1/1.3 super large senor, 48MP Ultra-Clear Selfie camera with 105° ultra-wide angle, not to mention the AI-assisted Super Night Mode and 50mm Golden Portrait, provides a big leap in camera performance. Powered by a 4700mAh, 256G+8G large memory and a newly updated HiOS 7.6 system, PHANTOM X empowers and supports every experience of your life and work. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TECNO Launches PHANTOM X as a Brand-New Flagship Featuring Elegant Design and Extraordinary Camera Technology Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content



TECNO PHANTOM X

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8147/89228_tecno.jpg PHANTOM X will be available in two artistic colors of Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Monet’s Summer. Customers can get PHANTOM X through the one-stop website www.mobile-phantom.com and shop at local TECNO stores across Africa and other countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Columbia and more. “We’re proud to introduce the all-new PHANTOM X. It is an extraordinary beginning that encompasses TECNO’s vision, encapsulating and reframed for a new audience of more demanding consumers,” said Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO, “PHANTOM X isn’t just an innovative, high-end smartphone; it empowers the modern, extraordinary individuals’ way of life–being bold to reject the ordinary, always striving for success and having the ambition to achieve new heights. Holding this spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through PHANTOM X.” Extraordinary Beauty of Design PHANTOM X is equipped with a 3D Borderless Screen, embedded with a unique arc design at the right angle of 36.5° to accommodate a comfortable grip to the hand. The top-class 6.7″ screen supports an enjoyable experience for videos and games. Unbounded by bezels, the 3D borderless screen features a large bending angle up to 70°, making text and images blend seamlessly into infinity around the edges of the device.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The new PHANTOM X offers the industry’s first curved glass surface etched texture. The innovative silk glass is based on a series of complex tests and manufacturing procedures, finally creating the elegant touch of “silk delicacy” and “glass sparkle.” PHANTOM X came up with two classical colours: Van Gogh’s Starry Night brings a stellar display of the mysteriously nebulous sky. Monet’s Summer is a display of warm and exuberant colors. Both are perfect options for bold explorers and innovators. Extraordinary Pleasure of Technology Extraordinary Camera Performance PHANTOM X’s camera system consists of triple rear and dual front cameras. PHANTOM X adopts an industry-leading 50MP Ultra-Night Camera with a 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large Sensor, making it easy to shoot crisp, professional photos. The 50MP Ultra-Night camera, featuring 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large sensor, can take in 33% more light from the outer environment compared to a 108MP camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. With a wider ISO range and less noise, better exposure, users are empowered with the ability to capture unexpected beauty with a pixel size of 2.4μm in 4-in-1 mode, whilst not having to sacrifice on image quality even in complex lighting conditions. With PHANTOM X’s 48MP Ultra-Clear Selfie camera, you can capture every detail such as: clearer skin textures, sharper facial features, and even brighter smiles. It is ideal for both individual and group selfies with the AI-assisted 105° Ultra-Wide angle. With the self-developed AI face recommendation switching algorithm, when multiple faces are detected, the selfie camera automatically recommends users to switch to ultra-wide shot mode to meet the needs of multiple party selfies.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content PHANTOM X is equipped with a macro lens of 50mm Golden Portrait to capture detailed portraits with a short focal length, comparable to professional portrait lenses. Users can also choose seven diversified portrait lighting effects without changing the photo background. Three professional portrait color schemes are available to choose from to accommodate different skin color types, in line with multi-regional aesthetics and the demands from consumers. With PHANTOM X’s Super Night Mode, even in dark environments of less than 0.1 lux, PHANTOM X can bring more vivid details than the naked eye with the algorithm-enabled camera by utilizing AI segmentation and night protection. PHANTOM X makes it easy for you to capture the glorious night city scenes with the Super Night View 3.0 and even allows you to take elegant portraits in the spectacular night view with Super Night Portrait. Extraordinary Inner Power With 8G+256GB of storage, users can capture endless memorable pictures and videos. Also, you can always stay cool with the 4700mAh battery. When fully charged, it can support 30 days of standby battery life, 16-hour video streaming and 9-hour video meeting. With a 33W flash charge, 30 minutes of charge can pump up the charge to 70% battery life, and 60 minutes of charge pumping up to 100%. What’s more, PHANTOM X is comprehensively upgraded in UI design, intelligent operation, and system performance, bringing a higher efficiency and fluency in use.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Extraordinary Exclusivity of Enjoyment PHANTOM X also features an industry-leading AI voice assistant who has mastered English and the Hausa language and can respond to your instructions even when you are offline. In addition, PHANTOM X features an AI live transcribe function that can transcribe more than 70 languages, allowing you to communicate with more than 80% of the global population without difficulty. Realtime and accessible communication is tailored for interactive conversations with a far-reaching audience. Moreover, PHANTOM X provides a series of safety measures to protect user privacy. Functions like Peek Proof and App encryption hiding can avoid your information from being leaked. Even in the instance where users accidentally lose their PHANTOM X, an anti-theft function alerts and remote locks your device. The ultra-thin, under-screen fingerprint allows you to unlock PHANTOM X in less than 0.4s, giving you optimum unlocking speed without compromising on security. Media Contact

Rina Wang, PR Manager

ry.wang@cyancomms.cn Related Images tecno-phantom-x.jpg

TECNO PHANTOM X phantom-x-silk-glass-back-cover.jpg

PHANTOM X Silk Glass Back Cover 48mp-ultra-clear-selfie-camera.jpg

48MP Ultra-clear Selfie Camera super-night-mode-3-0.png

Super Night Mode 3.0 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89228 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston