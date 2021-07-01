Kush Alley Cannabis Dispensary Los Angeles Celebrates 3 Year Anniversary with In-Store Event on July 2

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2021) – Kush Alley’s North Hills, CA dispensary announced today that it is celebrating its third anniversary with an in-store celebration on Friday, July 2nd from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The state-of-the-art retail space has offered premium-quality flower and other exclusive cannabis product lines, since it first opened its doors in July 2018. To celebrate its anniversary, Kush Alley will be home to music, food trucks, pop-up shops and a 30% off sale throughout the day.

Kush Alley is partnering with their in-house brands to offer an exclusive day of pop-up shops that will take hold of the parking lot from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will be a kick-off to Patient Appreciation Days (PADs). Supporting brands include: Alien Labs/Connected; Cali Kush; CAM; Cure company; Fuzzies; Heavy Hitters; Kanha; L.A. Family Farms; Maven; Packwood’s; Punch; Raw Garden; and Tonik.

Food trucks will also be available for the festivities starting with Greek Coffee (8:30 a.m.), Epic Tacos (11:30 a.m.), Tikiz Shaved Iced (2:30 p.m.) and ending with Habit Burger (5:00 p.m.).

“It has been such a pleasure to serve the community of North Hills, CA over the last three years. We simply can’t wait to celebrate with the partners and members who have supported us since day one,” said Genevieve Towne, Operations Manager.

Kush Alley Cannabis Dispensary Los Angeles is located at 16733 Schoenborn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343. The business can be reached at (818) 810-9642 or by visiting

http://www.kushalleyca.com/. A special thanks to our customers/patients for their continued support over the last three years.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Genevieve Towne

Genevieve@kushalleyca.com

www.kushalleyca.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89238

#distro