The Very Good Food Company Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $20.7 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 2, 2021) – The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering (the "Offering") of 5,594,750 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $3.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,700,575, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner for the Offering, Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord").

Article content VERY GOOD intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund the commencement of operations at its production facility in Patterson, California (the “Patterson Facility“), US eCommerce and wholesale expansion efforts, International eCommerce launches and for general corporate purposes. Mitchell Scott, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We were very pleased to work with Canaccord on another successful financing. The funds raised will support the scale-up of key initiatives to drive growth of our purpose-driven business and build our brand into a household name.” Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share“) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $4.60 per Warrant Share until January 2, 2023. Canaccord received a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and an amount of compensation warrants of the Company (the “Compensation Warrants“) equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional unit of the Company (each a “Compensation Unit“) at a price of $3.70 per Compensation Unit until January 2, 2023. The Compensation Units have substantially similar terms as the Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Canaccord also received a corporate finance fee comprised of 30,000 Units.

Article content The Offering was completed pursuant to a short form prospectus dated June 25, 2021 filed in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. About The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE’RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM. For further information, please contact: Mitchell Scott

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Article content Kevan Matheson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Email: invest@verygoodbutchers.com The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Such forward looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “proposed”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the continued growth in demand from wholesale and e-commerce customers, the Company’s ability to commence operations at the Patterson Facility, and the expected benefits to be derived therefrom including the near-term ability to increase production volumes, and to scale the business effectively and build the VERY GOOD brand into a household name. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation the ability of the Company to commence operations at the Patterson Facility. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. newswire services To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89272 #distro

