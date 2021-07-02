This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Clearmind Medicine Inc. Retains Edge Communications Group for Investor Relations and Announces Granting of Stock Options

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 2, 2021) – Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (“Clearmind” or the “Company“), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and under-served health problems, today announced that it has retained Edge Growth Holdings Corporation (“Edge Communications Group” or “Edge“) for strategic investor relations and capital markets communications services (the “Agreement“). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Clearmind Medicine Inc. Retains Edge Communications Group for Investor Relations and Announces Granting of Stock Options Back to video

Article content Clearmind CEO Gadi Levin stated, “We have been following Edge closely and have been consistently impressed by their innovation in the investor relations space. We feel that our company story will resonate particularly well with their target demographic, and we are excited to begin a professional relationship that we feel will benefit our shareholders.” Edge is a team of capital markets communications professionals with a specific focus on engaging the millennial and gen z investor demographic. Edge will provide Clearmind a full spectrum communications strategy that combines traditional investor communications with new age platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Discord & Reddit. Under the terms of the Agreement, Clearmind will pay Edge Communications Group a monthly fee of CAD $10,000 for ongoing strategic communication services. In addition, Kevan Matheson will receive 100,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.84 that vest after 4 months and have a term of two years. The Agreement is for an initial term of four months. At the time of this announcement, neither Edge Communications Group, nor any of its executives have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Clearmind or its securities. Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock option plan it has granted a total of 800,000 options (the “Options“), with an exercise price of $0.84, of which 600,000 options were issued to directors and officers and the remainder, 200,000 options, to consultants of the Company. The Options shall vest in twelve (12) equal quarterly installments over a 36-month period, with one twelfth of the Options vesting at the end of each quarter with the first vesting on October 1st, 2021.

Article content http://edgecommunicationsgroup.com About Clearmind Medicine Inc. Clearmind is a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic derived therapeutics to solve widespread and under-served health problems including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop compounds derived from psychedelics and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements. The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of two patent families, one for binge behavior regulators and the other for an alcoholic beverage substitute. Within these two families the Company has two U.S. patents, one European patent, and allowed applications in China and India and pending divisional applications in Europe and the US related to binge behavior regulators; and a European patent and pending applications in the US, China and India related to the alcohol beverage substitute family. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Contact

Email: invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (778) 400-5347

www.Clearmindmedicine.com For other inquiries

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company’s business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Article content Investing into early stage companies inherently carries a high degree of risk and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89288 #distro

